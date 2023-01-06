Wasim Jaffer pays massive compliment to Axar Patel after Pune heroics: “India are not missing Jadeja”

Wasim Jaffer has paid a massive compliment to Team India all-rounder Axar Patel, stating that he has ensured the side is not feeling the absence of Ravindra Jadeja. The former opener made the observation after Axar’s superb show in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday, January 5.

The Men in Blue went down to Sri Lanka by 16 runs in the second game of the three-match series. Chasing 207, India were held in 190/8. Axar, however, shone with both ball and bat. After claiming 2/24 in his four overs, he smacked 65 in only 31 deliveries to give the hosts faint hopes of victory after a disastrous start.

Jaffer was all praise for the Gujarat cricketer in spite of India’s loss. During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, he said:

“India are not missing Jadeja. He has been a phenomenal player in all three formats. But since India have found Axar Patel, we are not talking too much about Jadeja since he’s been away. Goes on to show how good Axar has come about as a cricketer. Fantastic.”

BCCI @BCCI 🏻 🏻 🗣️🗣️ @akshar2026 talks about his valiant quick-fire maiden T20I fifty, those 3 sixes off Hasaranga & shares a special message for #TeamIndia fans ahead of the #INDvSL T20I series decider in Rajkot 🗣️🗣️ @akshar2026 talks about his valiant quick-fire maiden T20I fifty, those 3 sixes off Hasaranga & shares a special message for #TeamIndia fans ahead of the #INDvSL T20I series decider in Rajkot 👌🏻👌🏻 https://t.co/IwhnVHkEvk

Axar clubbed three fours and six sixes in his blazing knock and added 91 for the sixth wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 36) as India fought back after losing five wickets for 57 runs.

“At the moment, yes” - Jaffer on whether Axar is India’s No.1 spin all-rounder

Asked if he feels Axar is presently India’s best all-rounder in Jadeja’s absence, Jaffer nodded in agreement. He also pointed out that the 28-year-old is good at bowling in the powerplay, a skill, he feels, Jadeja lacks. The former cricketer stated:

“At the moment, yes (Axar is India’s No.1 spin all-rounder). India are lucky they have got such a like-for-like replacement (for Jadeja) in Axar Patel. He’s making the most of it in all formats. He can bowl in the powerplay, which I feel Jadeja does not like. Axar can do it. And If he bats like this, it’s debatable.”

Jaffer also agreed that Axar is a much improved batter than he was a year or so ago. He said:

“In the last game also, he’s contributed immensely with the bat. Today (Thursday), he again showed how much he has improved. Massive improvements in Axar as a batter.”

BCCI @BCCI



This is turning out to be a fine knock



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N…



#INDvSL He is dealing in SIXES @akshar2026 - 3 in a row!This is turning out to be a fine knockFollow the match He is dealing in SIXES @akshar2026 - 3 in a row! 💪 💪This is turning out to be a fine knock 🙌 🙌Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N… #INDvSL https://t.co/1zthloVmfA

Elaborating on Axar’s impressive batting skills, the former cricketer commented:

“He’s got a pretty good technique. We don’t see him slogging too many balls. He’s pretty sure that when he connects, he’s going to go out of the park. He targets the spinners, stands still and hits it pretty straight as well.”

Before his half-century in the second T20I, Axar had scored an unbeaten 31 in the first match against Sri Lanka. He also chipped in with 34 in the second innings of the Mirpur Test.

Poll : 0 votes