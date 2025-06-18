Wasim Jaffer picks his India playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test; includes a debutant at No. 3

Former batter Wasim Jaffer picked his Team India playing XI for the first Test against England, scheduled to take place at Headingley, Leeds, from Friday, June 20. The Shubman Gill-led side will play five matches to kickstart their 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Ad

The former opening batter did not spring any surprises with his preferred opening combination, going with the pairing of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, which tasted success in Australia during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series. For the No. 3 role, Jaffer has backed either Sai Sudharsan or Abhimanyu Easwaran to take on the responsibility.

Newly appointed captain Shubman Gill has been touted by the former cricketer to take up the No. 4 spot left vacant after Virat Kohli's retirement. For the other middle-order roles, Jaffer has picked wicketkeeper-batter and vice-captain Rishabh Pant, along with the returning Karun Nair.

Ad

Trending

For the role of the primary all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja has been picked. As far as the crucial No. 8 spot is concerned, which determines the depth, balance, and the bowling combination, Jaffer has backed pace bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur or a second spinner in Kuldeep Yadav to take up the position.

The former player chose a pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, while Arshdeep Singh was not considered.

Ad

Wasim Jaffer Team India playing XI for first Test against England

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan/Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

"Sai Sudharsan looks assured, and he should be given a longer rope at No. 3" - Wasim Jaffer

Ahead of Team India's squad selection for the England tour, the former cricketer had backed KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan to be the new top-order in red-ball cricket.

Ad

KL Rahul had been shuffling up and down the order in the recent past, while Sai Sudharsan warranted his selection with his consistency in the domestic circuit, followed by a landmark Orange Cap-winning season in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

"KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have done well as openers in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. I feel KL should continue to open. Why change something that is not broken? “Sai Sudharsan looks assured, and he should be given a longer rope at No. 3," the former player had told the Times of India last month.

Conditions in Leeds are likely to have a huge bearing on Team India's decision-making when it comes to team selection for the series opener.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news