Wasim Jaffer picks India's playing XI for 1st ODI vs West Indies, leaves out Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal

Former opening batter Wasim Jaffer recently named his preferred Indian playing XI for the first ODI against the West Indies. It will be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday, July 27.

Jaffer chose Shubman Gill as skipper Rohit Sharma's opening partner for the fixture, with senior batter Virat Kohli at No.3. The pundit picked Sanju Samson ahead of Ishan Kishan for the wicketkeeper's role.

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were the other two midde-order batters in Wasim Jaffer's starting XI. Interestingly, he picked two left-arm spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, leaving out leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

The other three bowlers added by Wasim Jaffer were Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, and Mohammed Siraj.

What's yours? My India XI for the first ODI:1. Rohit2. Gill3. Kohli4. Sanju (wk)5. Hardik6. SKY7. Jadeja8. Axar9. Kuldeep10. Siraj11. UmranWhat's yours? #WIvIND

While Jaffer picked Siraj for the first ODI, the fast bowler won't be seen in action in the encounter. He has flown back to India after being rested for the three 50-over games.

The forthcoming series will be key for Rohit Sharma and Co., as they look to identify their best playing combination on the road to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. West Indies, on the other hand, will have a point to prove after failing to qualify for the World Cup.

India dominated the hosts in the recently concluded two-match Test series, securing a 1-0 win. The Men in Blue had a significant chance of winning the second Test as well, given that they needed to take just eight wickets on Day 5. However, the game ended in a draw after the final day was washed out due to rain.

Wasim Jaffer's Indian playing XI for first ODI against West Indies

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Umran Malik.

India's squad for West Indies ODIs

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, and Mukesh Kumar.