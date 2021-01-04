Wasim Jaffer picks his top-5 Indian batsmen for Sydney Test with a cryptic tweet

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer sent out a cryptic tweet to pick his top-five Indian batsmen for the upcoming third Test.

After leveling the Border-Gavaskar series at 1-1, the attention has now shifted to the crucial third Test, with Ajinkya Rahane and co. finding themselves in a tricky situation leading up to the Sydney Test.

Generally, teams tend to back their playing elevens after winning a game. However, the Indian team are looking at two inevitable changes.

Pacer Umesh Yadav is injured and out of the series and vice-captain Rohit Sharma is set to be roped in the team for the third Test as well.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer gave his two cents on India's possible batting line-up with a hilarious and cryptic tweet for Ajinkya Rahane.

With a hashtag of 'decode', Wasim Jaffer used coded phrases for five Indian batsmen, thus naming his top-five for the Sydney Test. The tweet read,

"Today I had nice filter coffee by the lake. Amazing how fish can breathe underwater. Then I walked past a portrait of Che Guevara before bumping into an old pal from Dombivali who now has a restaurant in Borivali. Btw good luck for SCG test @ajinkyarahane88."

Wasim Jaffer uses Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma's home cities as codes

In the post, filter coffee is most likely a hint on the inclusion of KL Rahul, who was a part of the infamous 'Koffee with Karan' controversy in 2019.

The second sentence about breathing underwater is a clue on the 'gills' which is an indication to youngster Shubman Gill retaining his place.

Wassim Jaffer alluded to stalwart batsman Cheteshwar Pujara with the 'Che Guevara' portrait phrase.

And finally, Dombivali and Borivali are code words for Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma as a hint to the batsmen's home cities in Maharashtra.

Either Mayank Agarwal or Hanuma Vihari is set to get the ax to allow for the inclusion of Rohit Sharma.

It remains to be seen where Sharma will bat in Sydney - in his preferred position as an opener or the middle-order. The third Test kicks off on January 7th.