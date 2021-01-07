Wasim Jaffer points out the weakness in debutant Will Pucovski's technique

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer has worked out a chink in the armour of debutant Will Pucovski which could be utilized by the Indian bowlers. Jaffer feels Pucovski goes too far across the crease and could struggle against incoming deliveries.

Will Pucovski had been presented the baggy green before the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 22-year-old remained not out on 54 when Tea was taken on Day 1.

The young Victorian looked steady during his stint at the crease. However, Wasim Jaffer has urged the Indian bowlers to keep bowling at the stumps to him and take advantage of his movement across the crease.

"Pucovski goes so far across that even the middle stump is exposed. India should continue to bowl in the stumps to him with leg side field just need one to Jag back and hit the pad. Also a Leg stump Yorker won't be a bad option," Jaffer tweeted.

Pucovski scored six centuries in 22 first-class matches at an average of 55.5 before making his debut for Australia.

Will Pucovski and David Warner were drafted in to solve Australia's top-order issues

David Warner got out cheaply to Mohammed Siraj

Will Pucovski and David Warner were expected to start the series as openers for the Australian side. However, both got injured and missed the first two Test matches.

The home side had to stick with a horribly out-of-form Joe Burns along with Matthew Wade, who had never before opened the batting for Australia. The move, though, failed to find any success.

Both Pucovski and Warner were drafted into the squad as soon as they were declared fit. Even though the senior partner got out cheaply for 5, Pucovski has given a reasonable start to the home side in the third Test.