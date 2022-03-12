Wasim Jaffer predicts Virat Kohli's 100 with an interesting observation after Smriti Mandhana's sensational century in Women's World Cup

Wasim Jaffer continued his trend of posting cryptic Tweets ahead of Indian matches. In his latest post, Jaffer drew parallels between Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana by pointing out their unique record of being the only Indian player to have scored a century in pink-ball Tests. Both players also sport the same Jersey number - 18.

In today's Women's World Cup game in Hamilton against West Indies, Smriti Mandhana (123 in 119 balls) hit a phenomenal century under pressure.

Following her sensational knock, Wasim Jaffer took to his official Twitter handle and went on to predict that even Virat Kohli might score a century today through a humorous image.

Wasim Jaffer tweeted:

So India's no.18 who also happens to be the only pink ball centurion in the team scored a hundred today #INDvWI #CWC22 #INDvSL

"It is difficult for this match to last five days and the result to go in Sri Lanka's favor"- Wasim Jaffer on Pink ball Test

Wasim Jaffer believes that Sri Lanka must play out of their skins and at a higher level if they desire to give India a run for their money in the second Test.

However, Wasim Jaffer feels that it is an uphill task for the visiting team considering their recent dismal form. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Wasim Jaffer previewed the second Test and said:

"The way Sri Lanka has played, it looks difficult (about Test going beyond three days). But they will need to play really well to give a fight to this Indian team. There are many things that need to go in their favor, only then Sri Lanka can compete. Otherwise it is difficult for this match to last five days and the result to go in Sri Lanka's favor."

Wasim Jaffer also thinks India might contemplate replacing Jayant Yadav with either Siraj or Axar Patel for this contest. In this regard, Jaffer said:

"Whether Axar Patel plays or Mohammed Siraj plays in place of Jayant Yadav will depend on the pitch in Bangalore. Traditionally, the pink ball seams and swings in the twilight. But you cannot rule out Axar because of his record, especially in India, they will be tempted to play him. This is because India already have two quality pacers in Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah."

The pink ball Test between India and Sri Lanka will commence today at 2 PM (IST) in Bengaluru.

