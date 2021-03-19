"You're not trolling your opponents, you're trolling your own team" - Wasim Jaffer to Michael Vaughan

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer continued his recent Twitter exchange with Michael Vaughan, who has been highly critical of the Indian team over the last few weeks. This comes after Michael Vaughan's tongue-in-cheek comments about the dominance of the Mumbai Indians (MI) players in the Indian team.

In his reply, Wasim Jaffer told the Briton that he was trolling his own team rather than the opponents by saying that England lost to a franchise side.

"When you say your team wasn't defeated by a national team but by a franchise team, you're not trolling your opponents, you're trolling your own team. Night all. #INDvsENG," he wrote in his tweet.

Wasim Jaffer's response came on the back of the former England skipper's tweet acknowledging the role that the Mumbai Indians had to play in Team India's victory in the 4th T20I on Thursday.

When you say your team wasn't defeated by a national team but by a franchise team, you're not trolling your opponents, you're trolling your own team. Night all. #INDvsENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 18, 2021

Vaughan's tweet suggested, almost slyly, that the victory belonged to the Mumbai Indians franchise, and not the Indian cricket team.

"Just a thought ... @surya_14kumar Mumbai Indian ... @hardikpandya7 Mumbai Indian ... @ImRo45 captaincy Mumbai Indian !!!! @mipaltan #JustSaying #INDvENG," he tweeted.

Wasim Jaffer awed by Suryakumar Yadav's performance in his maiden batting innings

Although Suryakumar Yadav made his debut in the 2nd T20I in this series, he didn't get a chance to bat in the game. He was dropped from the eleven in the 3rd T20I before making it back to the side in the 4th T20I.

Advertisement

In this match, he was promoted up to bat at No.3 and made an impact straight away. The 30-year-old started with a six off the first ball he faced in international cricket. This seemed to impress Wasim Jaffer, who put up yet another meme in response.

Suryakumar Yadav scored 57 off 31 balls before being involved in a controversial dismissal. The knock helped India put up a massive 185/8 on the board and win the game by 8 runs. The Mumbai Indians batter was deservedly named the Man of the Match for the half-century.