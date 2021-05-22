Wasim Jaffer's hilarious response to Marcus Harris' comments about Cheteshwar Pujara batting like an 'Australian'

Wasim Jaffer responded to Marcus Harris' comments stating Cheteshwar Pujara batted like an 'Australian' in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21.

Jaffer had a simple question for the Aussie batsman:

"Wonder why the Australians didn't bat like Australians"

Cheteshwar Pujara showed his determination and resilience on Day 5 of the Gabba Test earlier this year. The Indian batsman took a barrage of blows to his body, tying one end up while tiring the Australian bowlers. A late flourish from Rishabh Pant helped India earn a historic win as the visitors chased 328 in the fourth innings.

Wonder why the Australians didn't bat like Australians 🤷🏽‍♂️😀 pic.twitter.com/BFSt9JFEm1 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 21, 2021

Marcus Harris recently heaped praise on Pujara for his heroic display in the Gabba Test.

"The final day was amazing to watch. The thought process the whole day was, 'Are they going to for the runs or are they not?' I think Rishabh played the best innings that day. But Cheteshwar Pujara copped an absolute barrage from everyone and wore them down. I felt he batted a bit like an Australian, taking everything on the chest. Everyone else batted around him," Marcus Harris said in a podcast on Cricket Life Stories.

Cheteshwar Pujara named in Indian squad for England tour

Following their win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the England Test series at home, India made it to the World Test Championship final. Cheteshwar Pujara, expectedly, made it to the 20-man India squad for the upcoming tour of England.

Team India, who will leave for England on June 2, will feature in the WTC summit clash against New Zealand on June 18. The Indian players have already congregated in Mumbai where they are going through a hard quarantine before flying off to the UK.

Following the World Test Championship final, India will stay back in England to play a five-match Test series against the host nation.

Cheteshwar Pujara was hit on the body or the helmet 14 times across the four match series - that is a record for body blows received in a single series by a batsman since such things were recorded in 2006. #AUSvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 19, 2021