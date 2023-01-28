Wasim Jaffer wants Team India to replace Umran Malik with extra batter: “Probably Jitesh Sharma or even Prithvi Shaw in place of him”

Wasim Jaffer reckons that Team India can replace fast bowler Umran Malik with an extra batter for the second T20I against New Zealand in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29. He picked Jitesh Sharma and Prithvi Shaw as the two possible contenders who could come in for the pacer.

New Zealand trounced India by 21 runs in the first T20I in Ranchi on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. While the Men in Blue spinners impressed in the opening game, the fast bowlers struggled and conceded plenty of runs as well.

Despite being one of the frontline pacers, Umran bowled only one over in which he was taken for 16. Suggesting that India could strengthen their batting in Lucknow at the expense of Umran, Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

“Unless he varies his pace, Umran Malik in this format (is likely to struggle). Even today (Friday), when he came into bowl, he should have thought cutters were probably a better option. But he doesn’t bowl that.

"Somebody bowling at 145 kph on these kinds of pitches, you like to face that kind of stuff because the ball goes off the bat so quickly.”

On who could replace him in the playing XI for the must-win second T20I, Jaffer opined:

“Probably Jitesh Sharma or even Prithvi Shaw in place of him. Jitesh is better option because you need somebody to bat lower down the order. I feel one batter more would solve the purpose.”

Vidarbha keeper-batter Sharma is yet to make his debut for India. He impressed for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) with some breezy cameos in the 2022 season.

Shaw, who was recalled on the back of some stellar domestic performances, has played a solitary T20I for India in which he was dismissed for a golden duck.

“Umran Malik just bowled one over” – Wasim Jaffer on India’s perplexing bowling tactics

While India used as many as seven bowlers in Ranchi, Umran bowled just one and Shivam Mavi two. Questioning the Men in Blue’s tactics, Jaffer stated that India could have perhaps benefited from an extra batter in the game. He commented:

“Umran Malik just bowled one over, even Shivam Mavi didn’t bowl before the 14th over. When those two bowlers only bowl three overs, then you kind of question if you were better off playing an extra batter.”

Set to chase 177 in Ranchi, India were held to 155/9 as Mitchell Santner (2/11) and Michael Bracewell (2/31) stifled the Men in Blue.

