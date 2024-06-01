"Wasted his golden chance" - Fans react as Sanju Samson departs for 1 off 6 balls in IND vs BAN T20 World Cup warmup game

Sanju Samson failed to deliver for Team India against Bangladesh in their only T20 World Cup warmup game at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday (June 1). The wicketkeeper-batter was lbw out for just one run off six balls.

The dismissal came during the second over of India's innings. Shoriful Islam bowled a swinging delivery down the leg side that moved sharply towards the middle and leg stumps. Samson was beaten by the swing while trying to guide it down the fine leg. He went for the DRS call but it wasn't available for the warmup fixture.

Samson finished IPL 2024 with 531 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 153.47, including five half-centuries. In T20Is, the right-hander has amassed 374 runs in 25 games at a strike rate of 158.41, including a half-century.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) roasted Sanju Samson for bottling his opportunity after being promoted as an opener in T20 World Cup warmup game. One user wrote:

"Again Sanju Samson wasted his golden chance."

Take a look:

A user shared a hilarious meme to express his reaction. Watch:

One user pointed out how Samson has failed to replicate his IPL brilliance for Team India. He wrote:

"Every IPL is basically 2 months of you wondering why is Sanju Samson not in the Indian team. This feeling goes away the moment he plays the next international match."

"I knew that I was not very close to being selected" - Sanju Samson on finding a place in India squad for T20 World Cup

Sanju Samson recently expressed his gratitude for finding a place in the India squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The 29-year-old got emotional after his toil in the IPL paid off. He recently told Star Sports:

"It was very emotional one. It was something which I didn't expect much actually to be very honest. I knew that I was not very close to being selected.

"I knew that I had to do something really special in this IPL to get there. That's where I decided, I have to put my phone away. I think I am totally cut out from my phone. My phone is off from last 2-3 months. I have to completely focus on my game."

He added:

"I have to completely give myself the best chance to go out there and perform and win games for my team, so that it can help me get into the Indian team for the World Cup. Getting selected to the world's best T20 team and that also for a World Cup actually deserves something special."

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5.

