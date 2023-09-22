"Wasting his chances" - Fans react as Shreyas Iyer departs for 3 off 8 in IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Shreyas Iyer failed to deliver with the bat in the India vs Australia first ODI at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday, September 22.

The right-handed batter scored three runs off eight balls during his short stint at the crease. The No. 3 batter looked uncomfortable in rotating the strike before he was run out.

The dismissal took place in the 24th over of India’s run-chase. Adam Zampa bowled a slower delivery and Iyer played wide of cover before he took off for the run.

Cameron Green immediately collected the ball and threw it to wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis, who dislodged the bails in a flash. Shubman Gill was not at all interested in the run, it was a suicidal run out by Iyer.

Iyer previously scored 14 off nine against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 group-stage game. The 28-year-old then sustained a niggle ahead of the Super 4 games.

He, however, is likely to get two more opportunities in the ongoing series to solve the middle-order woes for the Men in Blue ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) roasted Shreyas Iyer for his failure. One user wrote:

"Iyer wasting his chances."

Australia bounces back as Shreyas Iyer departs cheaply

Australia bounced back in the game against India after a sensational start by Ruturaj Gaikwad (71 ff 77) and Shubman Gill (74 off 63). The visitors took three quick wickets, reducing the Men in Blue to 151/3 in a chase of 277.

Adam Zampa provided the first breakthrough as Gaikwad was trapped in front of the stumps. He then bowled out Gill after Iyer’s run out.

At the time of writing, India were 168/3 after 29 overs with stand-in captain KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan at the crease.

Earlier, Australia were bundled out for 276 in 50 overs after being asked to bat first. Mohammed Shami took a five-wicket haul, while Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up one wicket apiece.

David Warner top scored for Australia with 52 off 53, while Josh Inglis and Steve Smith chipped in run-a-ball 45 and 41 off 60, respectively. Marnus Labuschagne also contributed 39 off 49 balls.

