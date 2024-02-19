“Wasting a golden opportunity” – Michael Atherton shares turning point as England suffer biggest Test loss vs India in Bazball era

Former England captain Michael Atherton has slammed the England batters for their collapse in the first innings of the recently concluded Rajkot Test. The 55-year-old pointed out that the Ben Stokes-led side suffered in the second innings due to their failure to capitalize on a strong position on Day 3 of the match.

The visitors lost their last eight wickets for just 95 runs in the first innings. Ben Duckett's 153-run knock had helped them dominate Indian bowlers on Day 2, but they couldn't cash in on the situation.

Expand Tweet

England were bundled out twice for 319 and 122 in the Rajkot Test in response to India’s 445 and 430/4d. The hosts also became the first team to declare against England in their 'Bazball' era, setting a mammoth 557-run target.

Questioning England's approach, Michael Atherton wrote in his column for The Times:

"Careful husbandry of resources is not the Bazball way. They have been profligate in the extreme in this match, wasting a golden opportunity to build on Duckett’s brilliant second-day hundred and to achieve parity or more on the first innings.”

He added:

“They were forced to take some bitter medicine as a consequence on a stifling and totally demoralizing fourth day in Rajkot.”

Atherton further slammed England for their self-delusion as Duckett compared Yashasvi Jaiswal’s innings to Bazball:

“One can admire the positivity and playfulness of Ben Duckett and this England team – such were his comments on the third evening – while also questioning their occasional self-delusion.”

“That was the tone we wanted” – England captain Ben Stokes echoes similar sentiments as Michael Atherton

England captain Ben Stokes echoed similar sentiments as Michael Atherton as the visitors failed to build on Ben Duckett’s fiery start. The 32-year-old said in his post-match comments:

“Ben Duckett played an unbelievable innings. That was the tone we wanted to set throughout the innings. It was about identifying that opportunity and getting as close to India's total.

"We wanted to bowl yesterday but it was earlier than when we wanted. Sometimes gameplans don't work and that was the case.”

England, who are 1-2 behind in the five-match Test series, will next play India in the fourth Test at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, which starts on February 23.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App