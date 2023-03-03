[Watch] R Ashwin removes Usman Khawaja for a duck to get India off to a flyer on Day 3 of 3rd IND vs AUS Test 

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got the hosts off to a perfect start in their pursuit of defending 76 runs in the fourth innings of the third Border-Gavaskar Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The senior bowler got the wicket of Usman Khawaja off the second delivery of the day to put an early dent in Australia's run chase.

The Men in Blue could only compile a lead of 76 runs in the second innings, meaning that they would have to break a 141-year old record to claim a 3-0 lead in the series. With the Indore surface sporting turn up to five degrees on average, Ashwin took the new ball and the very first delivery showed turn and bounce.

The off-spinner followed it up with a fuller delivery that turned sharply. Khawaja proceeded to defend it off the front foot, but the ball was safely pouched by KS Bharat after it claimed the outside edge. The left-handed batter decided to use a review but had to walk back after replays showed a glaring spike when the ball beat the outside edge of the bat. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

#INDvAUS Trust @ashwinravi99 to do the job! A wicket on 2nd ball of Day 3! Trust @ashwinravi99 to do the job! A wicket on 2nd ball of Day 3!⚡️#INDvAUS https://t.co/OO4hGDXwjn

Ashwin began proceedings with a wicket maiden on Day 3 to instill hope in the Indian camp as they set out to script history.

Australia begin cautiously after an early blow by R Ashwin

The No.1 ranked batter in the world, Marnus Labuschagne, walked out following the wicket of Usman Khawaja. Jadeja was not at his accurate best in his first over, but Ashwin continued to trouble the batters with his bowling.

As of writing, the visitors are placed at 5-1 after three overs, with the off-spinner bowling two consecutive maiden overs to start things off.

Welcome to Day of the Third



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-3



#TeamIndia | @mastercardindia Huddle TalkWelcome to Dayof the Third #INDvAUS Test here in Indore 🏟️Follow the match Huddle Talk ✅Welcome to Day 3️⃣ of the Third #INDvAUS Test here in Indore 🏟️Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-3#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 | @mastercardindia https://t.co/uwHlB3TbVh

Australia are 71 runs away from the target, while India need nine more wickets to script a historic win and claim the series in the process. The Men in Blue have already retained the Border-Gavaskar series, but need another win to secure their place in the World Test Championship and make it to the No.1 spot in the ICC Test Rankings.

Will India be able to defend the paltry total? Let us know what you think.

