[Watch]"Anything been going on?"- On-air commentator sarcastically roasts Mitchell Johnson amidst David Warner controversy

Former Australian speedster Mitchell Johnson has been in the headlines since his controversial column on David Warner in the West Australian came out. Johnson questioned Warner's spot in the Test team and debated whether the latter deserved to get a farewell Test after his involvement in the Sandpapergate.

However, while on air during Australia's first Test against Pakistan on Thursday, a commentator on Triple M Cricket passed a cheeky sarcastic comment towards Johnson. He said:

"Now I haven't seen you in the lead-up to this game Johno (Johnson). Anything been going on? Not really? Keeping a low profile?"

Mitchell Johnson continued the banter with a sarcastic response. He replied:

"Laying low. Nah all good here in the West. The sun's been shining, mate."

Here's the video:

Mitchell Johnson wants to 'move on' from David Warner controversy

Mitchell Johson, after writing that explosive column, had also doubled down about his potential rift with David Warner. Opening up on the Mitchell Johnson Show podcast, Johnson claimed that he had received an aggressive text from the veteran opener earlier this year when the former questioned Warner's Wife Candice for publicly speaking about his Test spot.

There were also reports that Johnson would be asked to not commentate in the first Test. On this, he stated:

"Look, I wasn’t meant to be here from what I was told. I was happy to be here. It has been an interesting time. I have given my opinion. I have said what I have said and we move on."

Amidst all that has been spoken about Johnson and Warner's controversial saga, the veteran opener smashed a fine hundred against Pakistan on Day 1. The emotions in Warner's celebration showed just how motivated he was to prove his critics wrong.

It seems all but certain now that David Warner will get the farewell Test in Sydney.