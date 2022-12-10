[WATCH]"3 f***ng years boss" - Virat Kohli's proclamation after scoring his 1st ODI century since 2019 

Team India batters, including Virat Kohli, had a merry outing against Bangladesh in the third ODI on Saturday, December 10, after posting a mammoth 409-8 on the board.

While the spotlight was on Ishan Kishan's double century, Kohli also managed to make his presence felt by scoring a sublime hundred.

The former India skipper struggled in the ODI format over the course of the year. Coming into the dead rubber on the back of seven sub-20 scores, the pressure was on Kohli from the word go. Walking out to the crease following the early dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan after India were put into bat first, the ace batter took his time to settle down.

His case was aided by Kishan exploding at the other end. With the run rate being taken care of, Kohli was able to play without any additional pressure. He slowly found his groove as the innings progressed and got to his fifty off 54 deliveries.

He went from strength to strength in the partnership with Kishan before eventually reaching the three-figure mark in style. He flicked Ebadot Hossain over the fine-leg boundary to bring up his first ODI hundred since August 2019.

The former India skipper was well aware of the long gap between the two centuries. He proclaimed the same to his partner at the other end, KL Rahul, while celebrating the milestone. The ace batter said:

"Three f***ng years boss."

He recently ended his century drought at the 2022 Asia Cup, where he recorded a hundred in the Super 4 stage against Afghanistan. The match-winning knock also marked his maiden T20I century and his first on the international circuit since the ton against Bangladesh in India's maiden home pink-ball Test in late 2019.

Virat Kohli eclipses Ricky Ponting with his 72nd International ton

The 91-ball 113 run effort by Virat Kohli was his 44th century in ODI cricket. The ton brings his overall tally in international cricket to a mammoth 72 hundreds, which is the second-highest in the history of the game.

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt

A fabulous knock!



The innings you played today deserves double the appreciation too



Wonderful knock by A fabulous knock!A fabulous knock!The innings you played today deserves double the appreciation too @ishankishan51 Wonderful knock by @imVkohli as well. Many congratulations! A fabulous knock! 💯A fabulous knock! 💯The innings you played today deserves double the appreciation too @ishankishan51!Wonderful knock by @imVkohli as well. Many congratulations! https://t.co/XX4PByDEj2

Kohli managed to move past former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, leaving him only behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who stands firm with 100 international hundreds.

Will the former India skipper be able to overtake Sachin Tendulkar's tally in the future? Let us know what you think.

