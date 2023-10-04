[Watch] A fan greets David Warner in Chennai showing an Indian team jersey with his name on the back

David Warner received a warm welcome from his fans in Chennai ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

The Australian team arrived in Chennai on Wednesday (October 4) to commence preparations for their opening match of the tournament against India. Both teams will lock horns in a high-voltage contest on Sunday (October 8) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

David Warner took to his official Instagram handle today to give a glimpse of the fans' love he received after he arrived in Chennai.

In the video shared by him, a fan can be seen showing an Indian jersey with Warner's name on its back at the Chennai Airport. Warner shared the following post and captioned:

"When you arrive in Chennai and a man is holding a jersey with your name on it! Then reveals what jersey it actually is 😂😂 #india #cricket #chennai

You can watch the video below:

David Warner is all set to play in the ODI World Cup for 3rd time in his career

David Warner will be participating in the ODI World Cup for the third time during the upcoming edition. In 18 games in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups so far, Warner has scored 992 runs at an impressive average of 62, including three half-centuries and four centuries.

Here is Australia's complete schedule for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023:

Match 1: October 8 - India vs Australia, Chennai, 2 pm (IST)

Match 2: October 12 - Australia vs South Africa, Lucknow, 2 pm (IST)

Match 3: October 16 - Australia vs Sri Lanka, Lucknow, 2 pm (IST)

Match 4: October 20 - Australia vs Pakistan, Bengaluru, 2 pm (IST)

Match 5: October 25 - Australia vs Netherlands, Delhi, 2 pm (IST)

Match 6: October 28 - Australia vs New Zealand, Dharamsala, 10.30 am (IST)

Match 7: November 4 - England vs Australia, Ahmedabad, 2 pm (IST)

Match 8: November 7 - Australia vs Afghanistan, Mumbai, 2 pm (IST)

Match 9: November 11 - Australia vs Bangladesh, Pune, 10.30 am (IST)

Australia's 15-man World Cup squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Do you think Australia can win the World Cup with this squad? Let us know your views in the comments section.