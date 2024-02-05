[Watch] A fired-up Shreyas Iyer imitates Ben Stokes' celebration after running the England captain out on Day 4

An error of judgment from England captain Ben Stokes coupled with Shreyas Iyer's presence of mind gave India a massive breakthrough during the afternoon session on Day 4 of the ongoing Test in Visakhapatnam.

Ben Foakes nudged a delivery from Ravichandran Ashwin towards square leg and called Stokes for a single. While the single seemed an easy one, Stokes was a bit too casual to start the run.

Halfway through the run, Ben Stokes probably realized that the single was a bit too tight and tried to rush to the striker's end. Shreyas Iyer sprinted towards the ball and had a swift pick-up and throw to get a direct hit. While the Indian fielders initially thought that Stokes was safe, the replays showed that the southpaw was just short of his crease.

Ben Stokes had taken a sensational catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer in the second innings. Iyer ensured he returned the favor with a celebration similar to that of Stokes. Here's a video:

Stokes would arguably be kicking himself for not putting in a dive as that could have saved him. Given how expertly he can bat with the lower order, it was a wicket the hosts desperately needed.

India cannot get complacent despite Ben Stokes' wicket

While Stokes' dismissal was a massive break for the Indians, they need to ensure they keep chipping away with wickets as England will continue to bat at a high tempo. Tom Hartley has walked out to bat with a positive intent once again and has already stitched a half-century stand with Ben Foakes.

The pressure will increase on India with every boundary that England score. Skipper Rohit Sharma will need to be astute with his bowling changes as well as field placements and keep the visitors on their toes.

