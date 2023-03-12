[Watch] A furious Virat Kohli gives KS Bharat a death stare for denying a possible single during Day 4 of IND vs AUS Test

Virat Kohli is arguably one of the fastest runners between wickets in the world right now, thanks to his supreme fitness. He has often believed in converting ones into twos and also stealing singles. However, sometimes the non-striker isn't on the same page and that leads to misunderstandings.

One such misunderstanding happened on day four of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. Kohli nudged a ball towards square leg and tried to steal a quick single. However, the non-striker KS Bharat was not interested and sent Kohli back.

Thankfully for India, the misunderstanding didn't result in a run-out as Virat Kohli got back into his crease in time. But the former captain was not happy with Bharat as he felt there was an easy single for the taking. He turned around and gave KS Bharat a serious stare, letting him know that the hosts missed out on a run.

Here's a video:

Virat Kohli, KS Bharat and Axar Patel have given India hope

Ravindra Jadeja's wicket earlier in the day gave the Aussies hope that they could get a decent first-innings lead. However, Virat Kohli and KS Bharat got together and saw off the pressure from the visitors in the first session.

After lunch on day four, Bharat began taking on the bowlers, smashing Cameron Green for a couple of sixes and a boundary in the same over. He added crucial 84 runs for the fifth wicket before getting dismissed.

With Shreyas Iyer unavailable due to a back problem, Axar Patel was promoted to No.7 and he has done well so far. Kohli has completed his 28th Test hundred and will now look to help India take a healthy lead with Axar trying to be positive at the other end.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes