[Watch] Aamer Jamal amusingly holds his pose after whacking a delivery from Mitchell Starc during Day 1 of AUS vs PAK 3rd Test

Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Jamal played a fantastic knock of 82 in 97 balls on Day 1 of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday, January 3.

Jamal struck nine fours and four sixes in his belligerent knock as Pakistan recovered from a precarious 96/5 to post 313 in their first innings. He had some fun as well and held his pose in a rather amusing manner after hitting a delivery from Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc off the middle of the bat.

Coming into bat at No. 9, Jamal played a brilliant counter-attacking innings that frustrated the Aussies. The batter featured in a last-wicket stand of 86 with Mir Hamza, who remained unbeaten on 7 off 43 balls.

Cricket Australia’s X handle shared a clip from Jamal’s innings in which the batter was seen holding his pose in a rather exaggerated manner after striking a delivery from Starc cleanly. The Pakistan cricketer came down the track after completing his stroke but did not leave his pose for the next few seconds.

The clip was shared on social media with the caption:

“Attention photographers: Aamir Jamal is holding the pose! 📸.”

Jamal was the last man out in Pakistan’s innings. He tried to take on Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon but ended up giving a catch to Starc at long-on.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first in the SCG Test. They got off to a disastrous start, losing both their openers Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub for ducks.

Skipper Shan Masood (35) and former captain Babar Azam (26) offered some resistance but could not carry on. And, despite keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan’s fighting 88 off 103 balls, Pakistan found themselves in trouble at 190/6.

Pakistan will look to take inspiration from Aamer Jamal’s fightback on Day 2

While Pakistan have lost the series after conceding the first two Tests to Australia, they would be keen to sign off on a high. Although they disastrously began the SCG Test after winning the toss, Jamal and Rizwan’s fighting knocks have given them something to bowl at.

Responding to Pakistan’s first-innings score of 313, Australia went to stumps at 6/0, with the retiring David Warner and Usman Khawaja at the crease.

Before his batting heroics on Wednesday, Jamal had impressed with the ball as well. He has claimed 12 wickets at an average of 23.08 and is currently Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in the series.

