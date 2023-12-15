[WATCH] Aamer Jamal dismisses Alex Carey with a sensational delivery on Day 2 of 1st Test against Australia

Pakistan debutant Aamer Jamal claimed the first wicket of Day 2 of the opening Test against Australia in Perth as he dismissed Alex Carey with a peach of a delivery. The right-arm seamer disturbed the Aussie keeper-batter's off-stump to break his dangerous partnership with Mitchell Marsh.

The dismissal took place in the last ball of the 97th over of the innings. Jamal went over the wicket and angled the ball on the off-stump, but it nipped off the seam to beat Carey's defense, disturbing the timber.

Pakistan desperately needed a wicket after both Carey and Marsh plundered runs at will. The breakthrough broke the 90-run stand, giving the visitors a much-needed breakthrough.

Australia ended Day 1 at 346-5, headlined by David Warner's aggressive 164 and the likes of Usman Khawaja (41), Steve Smith (31), and Travis Head (40) chipping in with crucial contributions around the veteran opener.

Pakistan went wicketless in the first session and dropped a couple of catches, compounding their problems.

Aamer Jamal's first Test wicket was of David Warner

Aamir Jamal and Babar Azam. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Aamer Jamal, making his Test debut, along with Khurram Shahzad, was rewarded on Day 1 with the wicket of David Warner. The southpaw mistimed a hook shot to deep backward square as Imam-ul-Haq took the catch. Jamal also dismissed Travis Head, who slashed a cut but holed out to the third-man fielder.

After getting rid of Alex Carey, the Mianwali-born pacer managed to get rid of Mitchell Starc as well to bag his fourth wicket, becoming the pick of the Pakistan bowlers.

With Australia well on track for a formidable total, it will be interesting to see Pakistan's response, led by new Test skipper Shan Masood. This is also the Men in Green's first game at the Optus Stadium in Perth.