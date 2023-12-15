[Watch] Abdullah Shafique gets reprieve but fails to make it count in AUS vs PAK 1st Test

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique got an early reprieve on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Australia in Perth on Friday, December 15.

That came as Marnus Labuschagne at short leg gave the ball back to the wicketkeeper as the batter defended it and momentarily pulled his leg outside the crease. However, Shafique was well inside the crease by the time wicketkeeper Alex Carey collected the ball dislodged the bails.

The incident took place during the 35th over of Pakistan’s first innings. Nathan Lyon bowled a flighted delivery on off. Shafique defended off the inside edge to forward short-leg.

Labuschagne, though, failed to catch Shafique outside the crease as Carey waited for the batter to lift his leg but ended in vain. Shafique was batting on 39.

Abdullah Shafique, however, didn’t last long as Lyon dismissed him in his next over for 42 runs off 121 balls, including six boundaries. With the wicket, Lyon provided the first breakthrough for Australia as the visitors lost their opening wicket for 74.

Abdullah Shafique’s reprieve comes a day after he dropped Usman Khawaja on 21 during the first session of Day 1. Khawaja departed for 41.

Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq provide a promising start to Pakistan in 1st Test

Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq provided a promising start to Pakistan by sharing a 74-run stand in the opening Test.

At the time of writing, Pakistan were 99/1 after 40 overs, with Imam-ul-Haq and captain Shan Masood at the crease.

Batting first, Australia posted 487 runs in 113.2 overs. David Warner starred with the bat, scoring 164 runs off 211 deliveries, including four sixes and 16 boundaries. It was his 26th ton and sixth against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh chipped in with 90 off 107, including one six and 15 boundaries.

Usman Khawaja and Travis Head also chipped in with the 40s, while Alex Carey and Steve Smith contributed in the 30s.

Debutante Aamer Jamal starred with the ball for Pakistan, finishing with figures of 6/111, while another debutante Khurram Shehzad bagged two wickets. Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf also picked up one wicket apiece.

