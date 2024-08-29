[Watch] Abhinav Manohar smacks seven sixes to score a quickfire 59 off 24 balls against Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024

Shivamogga Lions' Abhinav Manohar demonstrated his power-hitting skills by blasting his sixth half-century of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 season. He achieved this milestone in the 28th match of the tournament against the Bengaluru Blasters on Wednesday, August 28, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Asked to bat first, the Lions lost their openers Dhruv Prabhakar (16) and Nihal Ullal (12) early. Mohith BA played an impressive innings, scoring 56 off 38 balls with three boundaries and four sixes.

Then it was Abhinav Manohar's turn to shine. The right-handed batter continued his good form, registering his sixth fifty of the season. Abhinav remained unbeaten on 59 off 24 deliveries, hitting one four and seven sixes.

Here’s the video of Abhinav’s innings:

Rohan Naveen played a crucial role, scoring 45 off 21 balls with two boundaries and five sixes, as the Shivamogga Lions posted 227-5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Abhinav Manohar ended as the leading run-scorer of the league stage, amassing 507 runs in 10 innings at an average of 84.50, with a high score of 84*.

Shivamogga Lions ended their campaign with a defeat

Chasing 228, the Bengaluru Blasters lost opener LR Chethan for just seven runs. Captain Mayank Agarwal played a cameo of 33 runs off 17 balls. However, the Blasters found themselves struggling at 59-4 after 6.4 overs.

Shubhang Hegde and Suraj Ahuja then formed an unbeaten partnership of 169 runs off 76 balls for the fourth wicket, leading Bengaluru to victory. The latter scored 85* off 41 balls, hitting six fours and six sixes while Suraj remained unbeaten on 82 off 38 balls, smashing nine boundaries and four sixes.

Bengaluru won the match by six wickets with one over to spare. The Blasters have qualified for the semi-finals and will face the Gulbarga Mystics while the Shivamogga Lions finished fifth on the points table with three wins from 10 games.

