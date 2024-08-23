[Watch] Mayank Agarwal smashes a brilliant half-century in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024

Bengaluru Blasters captain Mayank Agarwal returned to form with a half-century in the 17th match of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 against Hubli Tigers. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium hosted the clash on Friday, August 23. This performance came after he had registered two successive golden ducks.

Asked to bat first, the Hubli Tigers posted a total of 164 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Mayank Agarwal delivered a stellar performance for the Blasters, scoring 54 off 34 balls, including nine boundaries. This half-century was his first of the season.

The game came down to the last over, with the Blasters needing six runs to win. Naveen MG struck the first ball for four, giving Bengaluru an edge. However, he was dismissed on the next ball, leaving the Blasters with eight wickets down.

Hubli Tigers pacer LR Kumar then delivered two consecutive dot balls. The fifth ball yielded a single, and on the final ball, Kranthi Kumar was run out, resulting in a dramatic tie.

Mayank Agarwal's Bengaluru Blasters lost the game in third Super Over

The match went into a Super Over after ending in a tie. Batting first, the Bengaluru Blasters scored 10 runs off six balls, thanks to a six on the last delivery by Aniruddha Joshi. In response, the first three balls yielded singles, while Hubli Tigers captain Manish Pandey hit the fourth ball for a six.

Bengaluru bowler Lavish Kaushal made a strong comeback, conceding only one run off the last two balls, resulting in the Super Over also ending in a tie.

In the second Super Over, Naveen MG was exceptional for the Blasters, giving away just eight runs. Tigers bowler Vidwath Kaverappa initially conceded four runs on the first ball. He then then restricted the Blasters to just four runs off the next five balls, leading to another tie.

In the third Super Over, Bengaluru Blasters posted a total of 12 runs. The Tigers required four runs to win off the last ball, and Manvanth Kumar L delivered by hitting a boundary to clinch a historic victory for his team.

