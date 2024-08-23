[Watch] Mayank Agarwal gets out for 2 consecutive golden ducks in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024

Indian batter Mayank Agarwal’s luck seemed to run out as the star player was dismissed for two consecutive golden ducks in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024. The right-handed player has scored 90 runs in five innings, with 47* being his highest.

The Bengaluru Blasters captain was dismissed for a golden duck in the ninth match of the tournament. Agarwal hit the ball directly into the hands of the cover fielder, giving Vidhwath Kaverappa his first wicket of the game.

Bengaluru ended their innings at 142-10 in 19.5 overs. The Hubli Tigers then chased down the target, winning by five wickets with seven balls to spare.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Mayank Agarwal’s second golden duck came in the 16th match of the tournament. The Blasters’ captain attempted a flashy drive against Abhilash Shetty but only managed a thick edge that was comfortably caught by the keeper. Bengaluru posted a total of 144 runs in their 20 overs.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

In response, the Blasters’ bowlers delivered a superb performance, securing a victory by six runs and clinching their fourth win of the tournament.

Mayank Agarwal last played for India in a Test match against Sri Lanka

Mayank Agarwal made his India debut in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne in 2018, where he scored 76 runs off 161 balls in his first innings. He added 42 runs in the second innings, contributing to India’s 137-run victory.

Mayank then became a regular in the Indian team, delivering several notable performances. However, his form declined, and his last appearance for the national side was during the series against Sri Lanka in 2022. Despite India’s 238-run victory at Chinnaswamy Stadium, the local boy had a disappointing performance, managing only 26 runs across two innings.

Overall, Mayank has played 21 Tests for India, amassing 1,488 runs at an average of 41.33, including four centuries. He has also played five ODIs for India, accumulating 86 runs, with a highest score of 32.

