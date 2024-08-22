[Watch] Asitha Fernando cleans up Ollie Pope with a beauty during ENG vs SL 1st Test 2024

Asitha Fernando bowled a peach of a delivery to dismiss Ollie Pope on Day 2 of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka. on Thursday, August 22. The game is being played at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

The dismissal occurred on the fourth ball of the ninth over. The Sri Lankan pacer delivered a skiddy ball that angled in sharply and struck the top of the off-stump, dismissing the England captain. Fernando then blew a kiss in delight after taking an important wicket for the visitors.

Here’s the video of the dismissal:

The right-handed batter had a disappointing outing, scoring just six runs off eight balls, including a boundary. Pope’s wicket left England at 40-2 after 8.4 overs.

Asitha Fernando takes three wickets as England looks to take the first-innings lead

England didn’t start Day 2 on a positive note as Asitha Fernando trapped Ben Duckett lbw to claim the first wicket for Sri Lanka. In his subsequent over, the right-arm pacer dismissed England captain Ollie Pope to secure his second wicket of the match.

Vishwa Fernando then made his mark by removing England opener Daniel Lawrence for 30, leaving England at 67-3. Joe Root and Harry Brook countered with a solid 58-run partnership for the fourth wicket off 68 balls before Root was dismissed by Asitha for 42.

At the time of writing, England were 168-4 after 34 overs, with Jamie Smith (19) and Harry Brook (48) at the crease for the hosts.

Earlier in the match, Sri Lanka had a rough start after choosing to bat first, losing half their side for just 72 runs. Dhananjaya de Silva played a crucial innings, scoring 74 off 84 balls with eight boundaries, providing a vital boost to the scoreboard.

Debutant Milan Rathnayake also contributed significantly, making 72 off 135 balls with six fours and two sixes, as Sri Lanka ended their first innings at 236-10.

