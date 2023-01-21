[Watch] "Accha future hai tera"- Indian captain Rohit Sharma roasts Yuzvendra Chahal as latter gives tour of Raipur dressing room

Team India will be playing their first-ever international game in Raipur on Saturday in the second ODI of the ongoing series against New Zealand. It is a brand new international venue and so leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal decided to give the fans a tour of the dressing room.

In the latest episode of 'Chahal TV' on BCCI's website, Chahal was seen describing in detail the facilities that the players had in the dressing room, right from comfortable seating, to massage tables and also some delicious food.

Yuzvendra Chahal was also seen sharing a light moment with Ishan Kishan, but captain Rohit Sharma roasted the leg-spinner with a witty one-liner. Seeing Chahal explain the facilities, Rohit said:

"Accha future hai tera (You have a bright future)."

Here's the video:

India have some issues to address despite win in 1st ODI

The hosts have to beat New Zealand 3-0 to secure the No.1 ranking in ODIs. The Men in Blue, however, came pretty close to an almighty shock when Michael Bracewell's blistering 140 (off 78 balls) almost gave the Kiwis an improbable victory.

India definitely have some issues to work on and the major one is arguably their inability to clean up the lower-order. From 131/6, New Zealand added a staggering 162 runs for the sixth wicket between Bracewell and Mitchell Santner.

The likes of Dasun Shanaka and Mehidy Hasan have given the Men in Blue similar headaches and this is proving to be a grave issue. The bowlers will need to find alternative plans to stop the lower-order or else their team could lose a crunch game in the World Cup from a similar situation.

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

