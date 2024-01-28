[Watch] Adam Gilchrist hugs emotional Brian Lara after West Indies beat Australia in a thriller at Gabba

Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist hugged an emotional Brian Lara as West Indies beat Australia by eight runs on Day 4 of a thrilling second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday (January 28). With the win, the visitors registered their first Test victory down under in 27 years.

Following the historic development, former WI captain Lara got emotional in the commentary box and even shed happy tears. Gilchrist reacted by hugging the legendary batter as neutral commentator Ian Smith depicted the situation.

In a video doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Lara said:

“Unbelievable! 27 years to beat Australia in Australia. Young inexperienced, written off, this West Indies cricket can stand tall today. The day is a big day in West Indies cricket."

He added:

"Congratulations to every single member of our cricket team! What a wonderful occasion.”

Steve Smith’s unbeaten 91 in vain as West Indies script history

Steve Smith’s innings of unbeaten 91 in the second innings went in vain as West Indies bundled out Australia for 207 in the fourth innings to win the game.

Opting to bat, WI put up 311 in their first innings. Joshua Da Silva, Kavem Hodge, and Kevin Sinclair scored half-centuries apiece. Mitchell Starc returned with figures of 4/82 for the hosts.

In response, Australia declared their first innings for 289/9 despite being 22 runs behind. Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, and skipper Pat Cummins chipped in with a half-century each. For the visitors, Alzarri Joseph starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 4/84.

In the second innings, WI were bundled out for 193 to set up a 216-run target for the Aussies. Kirk McKenzie top scored with 41 off 50, while Alick Athanaze and Justin Greaves chipped in their 30s. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon bagged three wickets apiece.

Chasing 216, the hosts were bundled out for 207. Steve Smith stayed unbeaten on 91, while Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc chipped in 42 (73) and 21 (14), respectively. For WI, Shamar Joseph starred with the ball, with career-best figures of 7/68.

Click here to check out the full AUS vs WI 2nd Test scorecard.

