[Watch] Agha Salman sold down the river as Pakistan capitulate further in first Test against Australia

Agha Salman's run-out spoke volumes about the kind of Test match that Pakistan has had against Australia in Perth. Having already lost half their side chasing 450 runs to win, the result seemed to be a foregone conclusion.

However, the last thing that the visitors wanted at that stage was a needless run-out. Saud Shakeel tried to place a short delivery behind the square and called Salman for a single. Suddenly noticing that Travis Head was charging toward the ball, the southpaw sent the non-striker back.

However, it was too late by then as Agha Salman was well down the track. Marnus Labuschagne had the presence of mind to rush towards the non-striker's end and collect the ball to dislodge the bails, pushing the visitors further into the abyss.

Pakistan just couldn't show any spine in their batting

Having made a modest 271 in the first innings, Pakistan's batting needed to step up and show some character in what was going to be a stiff chase. However, they slumped further in what was a tame second innings batting display.

It has been a sorry-looking batting card to the end as Saud Shakeel's 24 remains by far the best effort from the visitors. Mitchell Starc set the tone in the first over by dismissing Abdullah Shafique and then it was one-way traffic.

Babar Azam once again missed out on converting his start as he was sent packing by skipper Pat Cummins. Starc and Josh Hazlewood both finished with three wickets each and Nathan Lyon finally breached the 500-wicket mark in Tests, entering into an elite club.

Australia bundled out the visitors for just 89, winning by a staggering margin of 360 runs. Pakistan will need to do a lot better with the bat if they have any hopes of competing moving forward in the series.