Watch: Ajinkya Rahane wrongly given not out, gets cleaned up the very next over

Ajinkya Rahane was lucky to survive a controversial DRS decision, but was castled by off-spinner Moeen Ali in the very next over. But that was not before the 32-year-old compiled a well-made 67, leaving the hosts in a position from where they can call the shots.

In the 75th over of the Indian innings, Ajinkya Rahane seemed to have edged the ball onto his pads before it went straight to Ollie Pope at short leg. England appealed for the catch, but the Indian vice-captain was given 'not out' by the on-field umpire.

England Joe Root decided to review the decision. During the replays, it was confirmed that there was no bat involved before the ball thudded on the batsman's pads, so the third umpire Anil Choudhary adjudged Ajinkya Rahane not out. However, after the ball lobbed after hitting the pad, it caught a bit of glove before heading towards Pope.

Since the second angle was not checked, the England team were furious and felt hard done by, as they also lost their review. However, the missed opportunity didn't cost them any runs.

Ajinkya Rahane was soon cleaned up by Moeen Ali in the very next over while trying to go for an ambitious sweep off a full-ball. England also retained their review later.

Click here for the video of Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal:

So the umpires have belatedly/retrospectively reinstated England’s review after realizing they erred in adjudication. Very strange. What would they have done if Rahane was still batting!? #INDvENG — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) February 13, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma put Team India on the ascendancy

Well played @ImRo45 @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/JI2eRNkNI7 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 13, 2021

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma got together when Team India were in a spot of bother at 86 for 3. However, the Mumbai duo took control of proceedings and forged a fine 162-run partnership to put the hosts firmly on top.

The duo negotiated the tricky period before Lunch and saw out the entire second session without getting separated. After Rohit Sharma reached his hundred, both batsmen began to up the ante, and found gaps at regular intervals.

Although Team India lost three wickets in quick succession towards the end of the day, they have put up 300 runs on the board, which already looks like a decent total on a turning track.

With a well-set Rishabh Pant and debutant Axar Patel to resume proceedings on the second day, Team India will look to score about a hundred more runs to put pressure on the opposition.