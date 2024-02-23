[Watch] Akash Deep sends Zak Crawley's off-stump cartwheeling, only to realize it was a no ball during IND vs ENG 4th Test

It was a proper anti-climax to the start of Akash Deep's international career as the Indian pacer almost had his maiden Test wicket in the form of England opener Zak Crawley during the ongoing Test in Ranchi on Friday, February 23.

Akash Deep began his spell in a great rhythm and made the England openers play almost every delivery. The stump-to-stump line almost paid dividends in his second over as a nip-backer sent Crawley's off-stump for a toss.

There was nothing much Crawley could have done about it as it was a sensational delivery from Akash Deep. While the pacer was naturally thrilled with his potential maiden wicket, the joy was short-lived as the third umpire sent the message across that the bowler had overstepped.

Akash Deep was distraught and understandably so as it could have been just the perfect start that both he and India needed. Crawley, who has had a couple of close decisions go against him so far this series, will be delighted to have found some luck.

Akash Deep was finally rewarded for his efforts

Akash Deep finally got his maiden Test wicket in the form of Ben Duckett as he got the ball straightened from an angle around the wicket. Duckett could only edge it to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and had to depart for 11.

The fired-up Bengal pacer put the visitors into more misery as he trapped Ollie Pope for a duck to get his second wicket. While the on-field umpire adjudged it as not out, Jurel and skipper Rohit Sharma had a conversation and the latter decided to go for the review.

The replays showed three reds and it had turned around from an agonizing to a beautiful first hour of play for Akash and India. On what looks like a decent batting pitch, England have been pegged back after electing to bat first.

