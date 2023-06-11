[Watch] Alex Carey takes a one-handed stunner as Umesh Yadav gets out to unplayable delivery in WTC final

Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey took a one-handed stunner to dismiss Umesh Yadav in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final on Day 5, Sunday (June 11). This happened after Yadav edged an unplayable bouncer from Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc.

With the dismissal, Australia reduced India to 220/8 before registering a convincing 209-run win in the one-off Test. Carey earlier took a catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane and end India’s hope of winning their first ICC trophy in 10 years. The 31-year-old took four catches for Australia during India’s second innings.

Overall, Carey scalped six catches in the contest and returned with scores of 48 and unbeaten 66, respectively.

Watch Alex Carey’s catch below:

Alex Carey’s Australia beat India to win their maiden WTC trophy

A clinical batting performance from Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121) helped Australia beat India by 209 runs in the WTC final. The duo helped Australia put up a mammoth 469 total in their first innings after being asked to bat first.

For India, Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball returning with figures of 4/108. Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur too scalped two apiece. In response, India replied with 296 as Australia gained a 173-run lead in their first innings. Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 89.

For Australia, captain Pat Cummins bagged three wickets, while Scott Boland, Cameron Green, and Mitchell Starc settled for two apiece.

BCCI @BCCI



Congratulations to Australia on winning the



Scorecard bit.ly/AUSvIND-2023-W… #TeamIndia fought hard but it was Australia who won the match.Congratulations to Australia on winning the #WTC23 Final.Scorecard #TeamIndia fought hard but it was Australia who won the match. Congratulations to Australia on winning the #WTC23 Final. Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/AUSvIND-2023-W… https://t.co/hMYuho3R3C

Australia then declared at 270/8 to set a mammoth 444-run target for Team India. Alex Carey top scored with 66*. Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball for Team India, returning with figures of 3/58, while Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav picked up two wickets each.

Team India was then bundled out for 234 in their second innings. Virat Kohli top-scored with 49 runs.

For Australia, Nathan Lyon shone with the ball, scalping four wickets, while Scott Boland took three. Mitchell Starc and Cummins took two and one, respectively.

Click here to check out the WTC 2023 final full scorecard.

Poll : 0 votes