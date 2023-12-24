[Watch] Alyssa Healy wins hearts with heartwarming gesture after India's first-ever Test win over Australia

India Women's cricket team made history by securing their maiden Test victory over Australia with an eight-wicket win in the one-off Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, December 24.

The hosts delivered a stunning performance on Day 4, outperforming Australia in all departments. India picked up the remaining five wickets for just 28 runs and later chased down the modest 75-run target with ease.

Following the match, Australian captain Alyssa Healy won hearts with her wonderful gesture for the Indian team. She was seen taking photographs of the Indian players celebrating with the trophy.

For India, Deepti Sharma (78), Smriti Mandhana (74), Jemimah Rodrigues (73), and Richa Ghosh (52) struck fine half-centuries in the first innings, helping the team register an impressive 406-run total. Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with seven wickets.

"It's a reward for all the hard work we have done for so many years" - Harmanpreet Kaur on India's maiden Test win over Australia

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur lauded the team's support staff following the side's momentous Test victory in Mumbai. She also spoke about how their approach was to go with a positive approach in the red-ball encounter.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kaur said:

"It's a reward for all the hard work we have done for so many years. Credit goes to all our support staff, especially our bowling coach and batting coach. We tried to keep things very simple. It's a reward for all the hard work and all the patience. We thought if we can play some positive cricket, it can really help us. We have been playing with this bunch for so many years and if we could do shuffle a bit here and there."

The 34-year-old thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the opportunity and hoped that India would get to play a lot more Test matches in the future, adding:

"Firstly I want to thank BCCI for giving us this opportunity and secondly all our selectors - they have given us the best side and shown the trust on each and every member. When everything works together, you get positive results. Hopefully we'll get many more Test games in upcoming years. Thanks to the crowd. Everything went really well for us."

Sneh Rana was adjudged Player of the Match for her wonderful bowling exploits in the Test.

