[Watch] Amanjot Kaur takes a stunning catch to dismiss Alice Capsey during 2nd Women's T20I between India and England

India Women's Amanjot Kaur took a stunning catch in the in-field during the second T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (December 9). Her effort resulted in the dismissal of English all-rounder Alice Capsey, who was the top-scorer for her side.

In the 10th over of the second innings, bowled by left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque, Capsey tried to play an inside-out shot over covers. She gave herself room by moving away from the stumps and then went on with the shot.

However, she could not get the desired timing and elevation. Substitute fielder Amanjot Kaur, at short cover, dived full length to her left and took a sensational leaping catch to send Capsey to the pavilion.

England beat India by 4 wickets to take 2-0 lead in the 3-match T20I series

After being asked to bat first in the contest, India got bundled out for just 80 in 16.2 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues (30) was the top-scorer for the hosts. Charlotte Dean, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, and Sarah Glenn scalped two wickets apiece for England.

Renuka Singh sent both English openers back to the hut inside three overs to give India hope. But Alice Capsey (25), Nat Sciver-Brunt (16), and others then took their side home in the chase in 11.2 overs.

At the post-match presentation, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on the loss and said:

"I think another 30 or 40 runs would've made it tough for them, but proud of the team that we didn't give up that easily. I don't think so, we always wants to stay positive in the middle.

She added:

"Some of us didn't read the ball well and the bowling was good too, they didn't give out anything easy, but proud of the team and we showed the fight with the ball and on the fielding. After losing early wickets, if we are able to get to 120, would've made it a huge difference, but failed miserably, but the bowlers turned it on for us."

India and England will next face off in the third T20I at the same venue on Sunday (December 10). The hosts need to win the match to avoid a whitewash.

