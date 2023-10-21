[Watch] An Australian fan chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' during AUS vs PAK 2023 World Cup clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

An Australian cricket fan chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (translated 'Hail Mother India') during the 2023 World Cup clash between Australia and Pakistan at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday (October 20).

Australia managed to secure a comfortable 62-run win against Pakistan in the contest and moved north in the points table to the 4th position after staying in the bottom half for the past week.

The Aussie fans enjoyed the high-scoring match from the stands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. One of them also engaged the Indians around him and showed his love for the host country. He led the way by saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as other Indians near him also joined in, leading to vociferous chants during the World Cup match on Friday.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Expand Tweet

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Adam Zampa star for Australia in the win against Pakistan in Bengaluru

Australia batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Openers David Warner (163) and Mitchell Marsh (121) hit magnificent centuries to help their side notch up a mammoth total of 367/9.

It looked like they would easily score more than 400 at one stage, but Pakistan bowlers pulled things back in the death overs. Shaheen Afridi led the way for them with a 5-wicket haul.

In reply, Pakistan batters showed promise and kept their side in the hunt for almost 35 overs. However, their line-up collapsed in the final phase of the innings and got all-out for 305. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took four crucial wickets and derailed the chase.

Reflecting on the win at the post-match presentation, Aussie captain Pat Cummins said:

"Great win. Always pretty tough playing here in Chinnaswamy but good to get a win. That was proper from those two (Warner and Marsh). Kind of really set the tone, that's how we want to play our cricket - take the game on."

He continued:

"This is a tough stadium and pitch sometimes to bowl on but we stuck at it. We hit great areas and used the bounce well. Zampa's been awesome. He's been on the bed for the last week. That was fantastic - he showed his class. The wickets of Babar Azam and Iftikhar were important."