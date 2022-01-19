[Watch] An overthrow and shoddy miss-field on same ball gifts hosts 5 runs in 1st India vs South Africa ODI

The Indian players' rustiness on the field was on full display in the first ODI against South Africa. An overthrow from Shreyas Iyer and some poor backing up by Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin gifted the hosts five runs on Wednesday.

On the first ball of the 34th over, being bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rassie van der Dussen tucked a good length delivery to the right of Iyer at point. The Mumbaikar reacted quickly and went for a direct hit at the non-striker's end but missed, allowing the batters to scamper for another run.

The ball went between the deep square leg and deep mid-wicket fielders, who converged towards it. Thakur ran in quickly but didn't bend enough to grab the ball on the bounce, getting a glare from Ashwin. You can watch it here:

Just like that, what should have been a run-out gave away five crucial runs to South Africa and allowed van der Dussen to get to his half-century - 54 off 49 balls. While the Indians gave away four runs off overthrows earlier as well, Shreyas Iyer also dropped a catch off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling in the 11th over.

South Africa cross 210 at 40-over mark

After losing three wickets for just 68 runs, the hosts have rebuilt nicely. At the 40th over mark, they were 210-3 with van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma both well over their half-centuries. The Indians' initial pressure came by controlling the run-flow, but the Proteas duo have counterattacked sensibly to break that.

With clean-strikers like David Miller and Andile Phehlukwayo still to follow, the pair at the crease will likely try and open up more, which might give India an opening.

The visitors will also get a chance when van der Dussen and Bavuma both near their respective centuries and bring a change in their game plan. India will want to stop South Africa under 275-280.

