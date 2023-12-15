Comeback man Andre Russell smashed a massive freakish six despite being off-balance against England's Tymal Mills on Thursday.

Batting in the last over of the first innings, Mills tried to test Russell with a slow yorker wide outside the off-stump. The ball fell slightly shorter than he wanted but Russell was still nowhere near to hit it. As the West Indies all-rounder stretched his arms towards the ball, his front foot was on the opposite end near the tramline outside the leg stump.

Russell still managed to open the face of his bat and loft the ball in the air, with the last-minute weight transfer making him fall near the pitch.

Check the video here:

This was Russell's second six of the match and took him to 14 (9) but Mills had the last laugh, cleaning him up on the next ball with another slower one. The English pacer also dismissed Jason Holder on the last ball of the innings to restrict West Indies to 176/7.

It was more than enough for the hosts to defend, with Alzarri Joseph running through the English top order. Russell conceded 66 runs but Holder, Akeal Hosein, and Gudakesh Motie held their nerves in the final overs to help West Indies win the second T20I by 10 runs and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

"I'm just happy I am wearing this crest on my chest" - Andre Russell

Russell's comeback match in national team colors after two years of absence was even better. The 35-year-old took three wickets in and followed it up with a cameo of 29 (14) as West Indies beat England by four wickets in the series opener.

After the match, Russell thanked coach Darren Sammy for paving the way for him.

"Sammy mentioned that once I do what I have to do in the CPL he will definitely mention my name in selection. And I had my fingers crossed… I'm here to play cricket and I'm just happy I am wearing this crest on my chest," he said.

The last three T20Is of the series are scheduled on December 16, 19, and 21.