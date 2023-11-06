[Watch] Angelo Mathews gives a fitting send-off to Shakib Al Hasan in BAN vs SL 2023 World Cup clash

Veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews didn't hold back from giving a send-off to Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan after dismissing him in their 2023 World Cup clash in Delhi on Monday (November 6). The 35-year-old cheekily pointed out to his wrist, a symbolic gesture for the 'timed out' dismissal he suffered in the first innings.

The dismissal occurred in the 32nd over of the innings as a good-length delivery from Mathews stuck in the pitch, with Shakib trying to flick it. The left-hander only got a leading edge as Charith Asalanka at mid-off took a diving catch.

Watch Matthews' gesture here:

The first innings saw Mathews walking off controversially as the umpires declared him 'timed out' after an appeal from the Bangladesh captain. Walking out to bat in the 25th over, the seam-bowling all-rounder found out that the strap of his helmet was broken. As he signalled to the dressing room, Shakib appealed and the umpires upheled it and Mathews had to walk back.

The Island nation lost wickets in clumps in the middle overs, but Charith Asalanka struck a pristine hundred to steer his side to 279.

Shakib Al Hasan shares a match-winning partnership with Najmul Hossain Shanto

Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto. (Credits: Getty)

Shakib Al Hasan shared a match-winning partnership of 169 with Najmul Hossain Shanto after left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka struck twice to leave Bangaldesh reeling at 41/2. Despite a late wobble, Bangladesh successfully chased down 280 with three wickets in hand.

As a result, Sri Lanka are now eliminated from the 2023 World Cup. The Tigers still have one more game to go, against Australia in Pune on November 11 (Saturday). Sri Lanka needed to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand to have a shot at reaching the semi-final.

Despite their loss to Bangladesh, the 1996 World Cup winners will look to win their final league game against New Zealand as it will decide their qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy.