[Watch] Another soft dismissal for India as Shreyas Iyer perishes through a fantastic grab from Ben Foakes on Day 1 of 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Shreyas Iyer once again failed to convert his start into a big score as he departed for 27 in the second session of Day 1 of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam.

Iyer looked well-set and seemed like he grew in confidence with every run scored. However, poor shot selection coupled with a fine piece of wicketkeeping from Ben Foakes led to the batter's downfall.

Shreyas Iyer tried to cut a shorter delivery from Tom Hartley through the point region. However, the ball was too close to his body and the bounce was also less than what Iyer expected.

The right-hander could only get an under-edge and Ben Foakes ensured that his hands were low enough to take a fantastic reflex catch. Iyer was distraught and understandably so as the opportunity to score big was there for the taking.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Iyer has scored just 158 runs in his last 11 Test innings. The questions on his spot in the Indian team have naturally continued to rise with each failure.

Shreyas Iyer's wicket sums up India's dismissals so far

After winning the toss on a good batting pitch, Indian batters Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer will all be disappointed with their respective dismissals.

Rohit could only edge one straight into the hands of Ollie Pope at leg slip to give debutant Shoaib Bashir his first Test wicket. Shubman Gill looked solid for his 34, but a fantastic spell from James Anderson had the youngster needlessly edging a delivery into the hands of the wicketkeeper.

Iyer's dismissal has brought Rajat Patidar to the crease and the debutant has looked good so far in his partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The young southpaw got his second Test hundred as India went into Tea on Day 2 with 225/3 on the board.

