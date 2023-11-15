[Watch] Anushka Sharma heaves sigh of relief as Virat Kohli survives on 0 in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semifinal

Bollywood actress and Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma had the reaction that arguably millions of Indians would have after the star batter survived an LBW review during the 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.

Kohli was on 0* when an off-cutter from Tim Southee hit his back leg and made its way to the boundary. The New Zealand fielders were interested to see the replay and skipper Kane Williamson went for the review.

While it seemed a pretty close call to the naked eye, the replays showed that Virat Kohli had a faint inside edge, meaning that he couldn't be given out LBW. The entire stadium erupted and Anushka Sharma also seemed to thank the heavens after what were a tense few moments.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill consolidate after Rohit Sharma's blitz

Indian captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat first and set the tone once again, this time with a blazing knock of 47. Rohit made his intentions pretty clear by smashing two boundaries off Trent Boult in the very first over and ensured that he stuck to his fearless brand of cricket even in the knockout game.

Shubman Gill has got to his half-century and has already added more than fifty runs for the second wicket with Kohli at the time of writing. The Men in Blue will be hoping that this turns into a massive partnership and that they get to a big score with the batters that are set to come in next.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult