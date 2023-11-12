[Watch] Anushka Sharma thrilled as Virat Kohli picks up a wicket during IND vs NED 2023 World Cup match

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli made an impact with the ball during their 2023 World Cup encounter against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday as he dismissed opposition skipper Scott Edwards and picked up his first ODI wicket in nine years.

Scott Edwards tried to work a ball heading down the leg side from Kohli. However, the batter could only get a feather on it as KL Rahul completed a good catch to send the crowd into delirium.

Virat Kohli was understandably thrilled with the wicket as he doesn't bowl often. His wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was also delighted to see Kohli take a wicket and both just looked at each other and laughed in slight disbelief.

Here's the video of the dismissal:

Virat Kohli had bowled earlier in the World Cup

The ankle injury to Hardik Pandya during India's clash against Bangladesh saw Virat Kohli bowl three deliveries to complete the all-rounder's over. However, with the Men in Blue banking on the five-bowler theory, it is a good sign that Kohli is among the wickets.

Any bowler could have an off-day in the crucial semifinal against the Kiwis and skipper Rohit Sharma may need a sixth bowling option to fall back on. Kohli could be that bowler and his wrong-footed bowling action could be a bit tricky for the batters to negotiate.

The likes of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav also had a bit of a bowl, giving Rohit a bit more clarity on the options he has in the part-time bowling department ahead of the knockout stages.

The Netherlands were never really in the chase as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. They continue to throw punches at the time of writing, but the result seems to be a foregone conclusion. India are likely to go the entire league phase unbeaten with nine wins.