[Watch] Aqib Ilyas plucks a blinder to dismiss Glenn Maxwell for a first-ball duck in AUS vs OMAN T20 World Cup 2024 match

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's torrid run with the bat continued as he registered a first-ball duck in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match against Oman in Barbados. Oman captain Aqib Ilyas plucked a blinder to send the Victorian packing in no time.

The incident occurred in the ninth over as Aussie captain Mitchell Marsh's departure brought Maxwell into the middle. On the first ball he faced, Maxwell crafted a cover drive, hitting it in the air. Ilyas flew to his left to take a low catch by diving full stretch, leaving everyone amazed.

Here's a video of Maxwell's dismissal:

It was the second wicket in as many deliveries for Mehran Khan, who previously dismissed Marsh. Before Marsh's wicket, Bilal Khan had got rid of Travis Head for 12 off 10 deliveries as Oman had a fruitful start after electing to field first.

Maxwell, who got out for a duck, had a torrid run as a batter in IPL 2024 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), averaging just 5.77 in the competition.

Despite the 35-year-old's failure with the bat, his off-spin is likely to come in more than handy throughout the tournament. With the pitches in the Caribbean known to assist spin a fair bit, Maxwell will fancy his chances of getting wickets.

Australia post 164 despite Glenn Maxwell's golden duck

Mehran Khan reacts. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the 2021 T20 World Champions managed to set a stiff 165-run target for Oman. After Australia slid to 50-3 in the ninth over, Marcus Stoinis joined hands with David Warner to plot their side's recovery. Stoinis reached his half-century off 27 deliveries, while Warner reached the landmark in 46 balls.

The pair's 100-run partnership ended in the 19th over when Warner perished for 56 off Kaleemullah.

While Oman are coming off a close Super Over defeat to Namibia, Australia are playing their first game of the T20 World Cup 2024.

