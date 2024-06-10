[Watch] Arshdeep Singh's family visits New York to support India during T20 World Cup match against Pakistan

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh's family traveled to New York and attended the match against Pakistan to support the nation from the stands. The Men in Blue edged out the Pakistan side marginally by six runs in a low-scoring match on Sunday (June 9).

India dominated early in the first innings by reaching 81/3 in 10 overs on a tricky surface. The Pakistan bowlers then made a wonderful comeback to bundle the opposition team for 119 in 19 overs.

The Men in Green then rode on the momentum and batted sensibly to score 72/2 in 12 overs, putting themselves in a comfortable position in the chase. The Team India bowlers triggered a collapse with incisive bowling efforts to restrict Pakistan to 113/7 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh's family members supported and cheered the team on from the stands at the stadium in New York on Sunday. Punjab Kings (PBKS) shared a video on Instagram to give fans a glimpse of Singh's family showing their support.

"He was expensive for sure but he ended well" - Aakash Chopra on Arshdeep Singh's spell in India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently reviewed India's bowling performance against Pakistan on his Aakashvani show on Sports18. He pointed out that Axar Patel's dismissal of Usman Khan brought the Indian team back into the contest.

Chopra felt that Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh used this opening to pile the pressure on Pakistan with a quality bowling performance to win the match for their side. He said:

"I will tell you where all the match turned slightly. Firstly, Axar Patel's over in which Usman Khan got out. I thought it was a very important breakthrough, or else the match was going very easily towards the opposing team. Jasprit Bumrah - four overs, 14 runs and three wickets. He makes it a 16-over match. Axar Patel then came to bowl another over later and this was a critical over."

He continued:

"Imad Wasim was batting and he gave two or three runs only. He also scored runs earlier. So Bapu was thumbs up with both hands. Hardik Pandya bowled well and picked up two wickets - thumbs up with both hands. Jasprit Bumrah and then Arshdeep Singh in the end. He was expensive for sure but he too ended well."

