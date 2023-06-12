[Watch] Australia's dressing room celebrations after WTC 2023 final triumph

The Australian players and support staff indulged in full-fledged celebrations in the dressing room following their 209-run victory in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

The team posed for several photos and were seen sharing plenty of laughs while holding the WTC mace. Later, the players were also seen sharing pleasantries with their families as they thoroughly enjoyed their incredible triumph at The Oval.

Here is a video of the Australian team's dressing room celebrations:

On the field, the Aussies put on a thoroughly dominating display with bat and ball throughout the five days to emerge victorious in the summit clash.

Despite losing the toss and being asked to bat first under overcast conditions, the Australian batting unit displayed tremendous character and clarity to decimate the Indian attack in the first innings. They ended up with 469 runs on the board and never relented the pressure the rest of the way, bowling the Indians out for only 296 in their first essay.

Pat Cummins' men then batted sensibly in their second innings to set up a daunting target of 444 for the Indians. Despite a semblance of a fightback from the Indian top order, they were eventually rolled over by the Australian juggernaut for 234, resulting in a 209-run win for the Aussies.

Travis Head and Steve Smith were the heroes in the first innings with centuries to their name, with crucial contributions from wicket-keeper Alex Carey in both innings.

The bowling unit worked in tandem, with all the bowlers getting amongst the wickets as they kept a lid on the Indian batting throughout the match.

"We'll savor this for a few days" - Pat Cummins on Australia's WTC final victory

Pat Cummins led the Aussies spectacularly in the WTC 2021-23 cycle.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins expressed tremendous satisfaction with the team's dominant performance despite losing the toss in the WTC final against India at The Oval. The 30-year-old also praised the team for being able to go full throttle right from the get-go despite coming off a break.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Cummins said:

"We made the most of it (losing the toss). We were certainly going to bowl. The way Travis and Smithy put on that partnership, gave us the comfort after a nervy morning. Everyone did their role really well. Coming off a break, everyone switched on when it mattered."

"Everyone played really well and we'll savour this for a few days before we turn our attention (to the Ashes). This is our favourite format, we grew up watching Test cricket. It challenges you. When you win, it's the format you get most satisfaction with. We love playing."

Australia finished atop the points table for the 2021-23 WTC cycle, winning 11 of their 19 Tests. They also became the first team to win all four ICC events and increased their ICC titles count to nine, four clear of joint second-placed India and West Indies.

The Aussies will now have to shift their focus to the monumental Ashes Series starting at Edgbaston on Friday, June 16.

