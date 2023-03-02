[Watch] Australian fielders appeal wildly for Ravindra Jadeja LBW in IND vs AUS 2023 3rd Test

Ravindra Jadeja lost his wicket LBW in the second innings of the ongoing Test match between India and Australia at Indore on Thursday. The Australian fielders appealed wildly for that LBW dismissal when a delivery from Nathan Lyon hit Jadeja's pads.

Australia have been quite brilliant with the ball in the third Test of the series against India. They bowled the home side out for just 109 runs in the first innings at the Holkar Cricket Stadium yesterday. In reply, Australia scored 197 runs to gain a decent first-innings lead of 88 runs.

India's top-order failed to deliver once again in the second innings. Ravindra Jadeja, who looked in fine touch during the first two Tests, was promoted to number five in the batting lineup. However, he managed only seven runs off 36 balls.

On the 36th ball that Jadeja faced, Nathan Lyon trapped him in front of his stumps. The Australian fielders appealed wildly after the ball hit Jadeja's pads, but the on-field umpire did not raise his finger. Australia captain Steve Smith asked for a review and the decision was overturned.

Ravindra Jadeja will be the key player for India in Australia's 2nd innings

While Jadeja could not contribute much with the willow, India will hope that the all-rounder troubles the Australian batters in their second innings. Australia have conceded India a 57-run lead in the second innings at the time of writing, but they have already scalped seven wickets.

The Aussies will be keen to wrap up the Indian innings soon and chase the target to secure their first win of this series.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers in Australia's first innings with four scalps. He will hope that India's remaining three wickets add some more runs to the target so that the bowlers can put pressure on Australia's batters.

