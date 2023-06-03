Australian opener David Warner is all set to make his Test return in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at the Kensington Oval, starting on June 7.

The left-handed batter missed the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India due to an elbow injury.

Ahead of the crucial encounter, several of Warner's teammates, including skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne, described the talismanic opener in a single word.

Here is a video of the same shared by ICC on their social media handle:

David Warner is among the most experienced cricketers in the current Australian lineup, having played 103 Tests, 242 ODIs, and 99 T20Is. The former Australian Test vice-captain has scored over 17,000 International runs, including 45 centuries.

Despite boasting terrific overall numbers in Tests, with an average of 45.57 and a highest score of 335*, the 36-year-old has shown a lack of form over the last couple of years. Since 2021, Warner has scored only 914 runs in 19 matches at an average of 29.48, with only a solo century to his name.

Warner had an impressive season in the recently concluded IPL, scoring 516 runs at an average of 36.86 and a strike rate of 131.63.

Australia will hope for the swashbuckling opener to break out of this slump and return to top form in the WTC final against India.

"I don't want to jinx him, but he is looking good" - Usman Khawaja on David Warner ahead of the WTC 2023 Final

David Warner and Usman Khawaja will look to get Australia off to a solid start in the WTC final.

Australian opener Usman Khawaja believes that fellow opener David Warner appears to be back to his best batting form at the nets ahead of the WTC final against India.

Warner has been in dismal form of late in Test cricket and his struggles in English conditions are nothing new. The southpaw has a poor record against India and in English conditions, with averages of 31.72 and 26.04, respectively.

Speaking to the ICC, the 36-year-old Khawaja was quoted as saying:

"I have seen him (Warner) bat in the last couple of days and, I don't want to jinx him, but he is looking good.This is probably the best I have seen him look in the nets for a while. That doesn't always correlate to runs, but if we are any chance of Davey Warner scoring runs this could be it. He always plays his best when his back is against the wall too."

Warner's form has been disastrous this year, scoring only 36 runs in three Test matches at a paltry average of nine.

In contrast, Usman Khawaja has been in sublime form this year, scoring 538 runs at an average of 75.42.

Australia would hope the duo of Warner and Khawaja get them off to an excellent start to set the tone against the mighty Indian bowling attack in the WTC final.

