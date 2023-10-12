[Watch] Australian Women's cricketers help ground staff in bringing the covers on after rain interrupts proceedings during 2nd ODI vs West Indies

Australian Women's cricketers assisted the ground staff members in bringing the covers on after rain interrupted the proceedings during their 2nd ODI against West Indies on Thursday (October 12) at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

The Aussies won the first match of the 3-match series by eight wickets and were leading by 1-0 going into this game. The host captain, Alyssa Healy, won the toss and opted to bowl first today.

West Indies batters struggled miserably yet again and were in deep trouble with 107/8 on the scoreboard when rain caused an interruption. The unrelenting showers then forced the officials to call off the game and end it without a result.

The Australian cricketers won the hearts of fans with their gesture during rain break by helping the ground support staff members with the covers.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Australia and India women's teams will square off in a Test at Wankhede Stadium in December

India is all set to host the Australian Women's team later this year in an all-format series. According to Code Sports, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will be the venue for the solitary Test and the 3-match ODI series during the tour.

It will be the first Women's Test in India after nine years. South Africa faced India in November 2014 in Mysore. There have been no Women's Tests after that in the country.

Australia's star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner recently opened up about the playing conditions her side will encounter on the India tour, saying:

"We know when we’ve played shorter format it’s generally pretty flat. So yeah, the Test match poses a different type of thing as well. But I think naturally, we’re going to prepare the way that we normally would. We’re going over there pretty early. So it gives us a great opportunity to actually get used to the conditions and get used to being back in India again."

Do you think Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side can win the Test? Let us know your views in the comments section.