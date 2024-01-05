In a hilarious incident, Babar Azam held his fingers in front of Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to imitate a concussion test after the latter was hit on the helmet while trying to sweep a ball against spinner Agha Salman.

It happened in the 87th over. Marsh tried the sweep against Salman but it deflected off his arms into the helmet grill. A mandatory concussion test usually follows when a batter is hit on the helmet against a fast bowler.

For it, the team physio or medical experts ask the batter some simple questions like, what day it is or what ground they are playing in to determine whether they are concussed or not. Babar seemed to imitate something similar. Marsh responded with a smile and photos of the incident went viral on social media.

Watch the video of the incident here:

Expand Tweet

Here are some screenshots that fans shared on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Although Australia won the first two Tests all but comfortably, the series has seen phases of even contests between the two teams.

Still, the atmosphere has been mostly light and friendly. Even on Thursday, Aamer Jamal trolled Marnus Labuschagne by going through his bowling run-up without holding the ball.

Marsh out for 54; Babar Azam and company aim to gain an advantage

Marsh batted well in the innings but got out to Jamal for 54 (113). After his wicket, Australia lost their last three batters for just six runs to skittle out for 299, 14 runs short of Pakistan's first innings total.

The hosts came out all guns blazing in the third innings. Mitchell Starc got rid of Abdullah Shafique in the first over while Josh Hazlewood took out Shan Masood soon after. Saim Ayub and Babar counter-attacked for a bit before Nathan Lyon trapped the former in front.

Catch the live action from the riveting Test here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App