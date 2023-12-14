[Watch] Babar Azam presented special souvenir and cap in honor of his 50th Test by skipper Shan Masood

Pakistan captain Shan Masood presented Babar Azam with a specially made cap and souvenir to honor his achievement of 50 Tests. Babar will play his 50th Test in the first game of the three-match series between Pakistan and Australia in Perth, starting December 14.

Babar relinquished captaincy in all formats after Pakistan's dismal Asia Cup and World Cup campaigns. While Shaheen Afridi was made the T20I skipper, Masood was handed the leadership duties in the red-ball format.

The presentation happened in the Pakistan dressing room, with teammates applauding Babar for the achievement. Skipper Masood shared heartwarming words on how almost all the current players grew under Babar's guidance and leadership.

Here is a video of the same:

Babar Azam made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2016, scoring a valuable 69 in his maiden innings.

The 29-year-old has gone on to score over 3,700 runs at an average of 47.74 with nine centuries and 26 half-centuries. Babar has also captained Pakistan in 20 Test matches, winning half the games with six losses and four draws.

"Congratulations to him, and all the best" - Shan Masood

The two captains shake hands before the first Test.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood congratulated Babar Azam on his 50th Test ahead during the toss of the opening game at Perth.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first as they look to maintain their unbeaten Test series streak at home against Pakistan. The hosts have also not lost a Test match at home against the Asian outfit since the 1995-96 series.

"The guys are pretty excited. We want to play more Test cricket, it's pinnacle. Like guys desire to play 100 Test matches. Babar Azam is playing his 50th Test. So congratulations to him, and all the best," said Masood at the toss.

Masood further expressed his disappointment at losing the toss and bowling first, considering the history at the ground.

"We wanted to have a bat first as well. This ground's sample size is very small. Only 3 Test matches have been played here, and the batting first team has had success. So we wanted to bat first. You have to put the toss aside and put in a good bowling performance," added Masood.

While the Aussie lineup consisted of the usual names, Pakistan handed debuts to Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamer Jamal, and Khurram Shahzad.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood.