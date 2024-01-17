[Watch] Babar Azam's concerned reaction after his maximum strikes a spectator during T20I against New Zealand

Pakistan superstar Babar Azam showed his human side yet again when he immediately expressed concern after hitting a six that struck a spectator during the third T20I against New Zealand on January 17.

The 29-year-old played a flat-batted pull shot over the deep square leg boundary off the bowling of Matt Henry in the 13th over of Pakistan's run chase. Despite the brilliant hit, Babar was concerned seeing the ball hit the fan, who was seemingly looking to take a catch on the grass banks.

Here is a video of the six and Babar's reaction after watching the ball strike the spectator:

Babar continued his impressive run in the series, scoring his third consecutive half-century. Yet, his efforts were in vain as Pakistan suffered another defeat to fall behind 0-3 in the best-of-five series. Chasing 225 to stay alive in the series, the visitors folded to a 45-run loss.

The former skipper has been in torrid batting form, scoring only 126 runs at an average of 21 in the three-Test series in Australia. It was following a mediocre Asia Cup and World Cup run that forced Babar to relinquish captaincy in all formats.

Despite his recent batting slump, Babar boasts an incredible T20I record, with an average of over 42 and a strike rate of almost 130 in 107 games.

Pakistan suffered a third successive loss to surrender the New Zealand T20I series

Pakistan's Trans-Tasmanian woes continued as the side lost a third successive game to surrender the T20I series against New Zealand.

After the 3-0 hammering in the Australia Tests, Pakistan returned to what has arguably been their favorite format over the last few years. Yet, the downfall continued with the bowlers being smashed in all three T20Is thus far.

The Men in Green have conceded 226, 194, and 224, and suffered convincing defeats in all three games. Despite some resilient batting in all three outings, the middle and lower-order batters have let the Asian side down, resulting in them falling away at the back half of the run-chases.

In the latest defeat, Kiwi opener Finn Allen smashed a breathtaking 137 off 62 deliveries to take the score beyond Pakistan's reach.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in June, Pakistan will play for pride and look to return to winning ways in the final two T20Is against New Zealand.

The remaining matches will be played at Christchurch on January 19 and 21.

