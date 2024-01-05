[Watch] Babar Azam's fielding antics go viral during AUS vs PAK Test

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam was spotted in jovial moods during the ongoing third Test against Australia in Sydney. The 29-year-old Azam has failed to deliver with the bat in the ongoing series but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the game to the fullest.

The ongoing three-match Test series in Australia is Babar’s first red-ball outing with Pakistan after stepping down as skipper post the 2023 ODI World Cup. He is seemingly enjoying the game as a player without the added burden of leading the side.

In a video doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Babar was seen enjoying his time while fielding in a compilation clip.

Watch Babar Azam's hilarious clip below:

Babar has scored just 126 runs in six innings at an average of 21 in the series, with a highest score of 41. He was dismissed for 23 earlier in the day in Pakistan’s second innings of the third Test against the Aussies.

Babar Azam’s wicket triggers a batting collapse for Pakistan

Babar Azam and Saim Ayub’s quick wickets (in the space of 16 deliveries) triggered a batting collapse for Pakistan in their second innings of the third Test against Australia.

The visitors had a forgetful start to the third innings after opener Abdullah Shafique and skipper Shan Masood departed for ducks. Azam and Ayub then steadied the ship with a 57-run partnership. However, Pakistan batters failed to consolidate as they lost five wickets for just nine runs in 7.1 overs after that.

Ayub was the first batter to be dismissed, caught behind by Alex Carey off Josh Hazlewood. Babar Azam then was dismissed by part-time off-spinner Travis Head, with Alex Carey completing another catch.

Hazlewood then dismissed Saud Shakeel (2) and Sajid Khan and Agha Salman, both for ducks, in the same over to leave the visitors reeling at 67/7. Pakistan ended Day 3 at 68/7 with an 82-run lead on the hosts. The visitors have not won a single Test Down Under since 1995.

Batting first, Pakistan put up 313 in their first innings. Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal starred with the bat. Rizwan smashed 88 off 103, hitting two sixes and 10 boundaries. Meanwhile, Jamal scored a career-best 82 off 97, comprising four sixes and nine boundaries.

Agha Salman also chipped in with a half-century. Australia skipper Pat Cummins starred with the ball, taking a fifer, while Mitchell Starc bagged two wickets.

Pakistan then bowled out the Aussies for 299 to gain a 14-run first-innings lead. Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh slammed half-centuries for the hosts. Aamer Jamal emerged as the pick of the Pakistani bowlers, with sensational figures of 6/69, while Agha Salman scalped two wickets.

Australia currently hold a 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

